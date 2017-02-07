Islanders' Ryan Strome: Continues strong stretch with two-point night
Strome scored a goal and notched an assist during Monday's win over Toronto.
The talented forward now has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak, and Monday was his second consecutive multi-point showing. Strome is a polarizing fantasy asset with significant upside, but he lacks consistency and has been prone to lengthy scoring slumps. All said, Strome has the potential to be a fantasy difference maker down the stretch, but it also wouldn't be shocking if the offensive peaks and valleys continued.
