Islanders' Ryan Strome: Continues strong stretch with two-point night

Strome scored a goal and notched an assist during Monday's win over Toronto.

The talented forward now has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak, and Monday was his second consecutive multi-point showing. Strome is a polarizing fantasy asset with significant upside, but he lacks consistency and has been prone to lengthy scoring slumps. All said, Strome has the potential to be a fantasy difference maker down the stretch, but it also wouldn't be shocking if the offensive peaks and valleys continued.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola