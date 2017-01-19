Islanders' Ryan Strome: Drops the gloves in practice

Strome got into a fight with Calvin de Haan during practice Wednesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The easy joke would be to say that this is the most fight we've seen from Strome since the 2014-15 season. Strome is an enigma. The talent is there but recently fired coach Jack Capuano couldn't get it out of him. Perhaps Doug Weight will have more luck. Currently Strome hasn't scored in six games but did have two goals and four assists in the five games prior. If his play doesn't pick up shortly we could hear his named bandied about before the trade deadline.