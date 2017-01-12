Mayfield was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Mayfield will take the roster spot of Travis Hamonic who was placed on IR with a knee injury. It is not known if he will play Friday in Florida or just be the emergency seventh defenseman for the Islanders. In three games for the Islanders earlier this season Mayfield had a goal, two assists, and 17 PIM.