Aho penned a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Hurricanes fans can rest easy, as this is not the same Sebastian Aho, but rather a blueliner out of a Swedish league. While playing for Skelleftea AIK last year, the 21-year-old racked up 10 goals and 20 helpers. The diminutive defenseman seems to have some scoring touch, and he'll look to further his development with AHL Bridgeport Sound this upcoming season.