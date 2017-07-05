Aho penned a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Hurricanes fans can rest easy, as this is not the same Sebastian Aho, but rather a blueliner out of a Swedish league. While playing for Skelleftea AIK last year, the 21-year-old racked up 10 goals and 20 helpers. The diminutive defenseman seems to have some scoring touch, and he'll look to further his development with AHL Bridgeport Sound this upcoming season.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...