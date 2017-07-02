Helgeson has signed a one-year two-way contract with the Islanders on Saturday.

Helgeson is likely ticketed for Bridgeport of the AHL and will be called upon if and when injuries arise. He played with the Devils last season and scored one goal in nine games.

