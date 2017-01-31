Prince will be in the lineup Tuesday for a home showdown with the Capitals, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The man with the monarchistic name will sub in for Cal Clutterbuck, who continues his rehab from a lower-body ailment. Prince has been efficient on the attack this season, contributing five goals and nine assists in 37 games, despite averaging 13:06 of ice time in a bottom-six role. Add all of that to his projected No. 2 power-play assignment, and Prince makes for a solid value play in daily fantasy contests.