Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Has only played in one game since being recalled
Gionta has only played in one game since his recall from the AHL on Dec. 20.
Gionta is being used as the team's 13th or 14th forward which means he will only see game action when a forward or two suffers a short term injury. His first game of the season was Monday versus Buffalo where he registered a single shot on goal in just under 13 minutes of playing time.
