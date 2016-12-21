The Islanders called up Gionta from Bridgeport of the AHL on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Some are wondering why the Islanders made this move. Is there an injury that the team hasn't made public yet? Will Gionta step in for one of several struggling forwards? We should find out more during practice Thursday. If Gionta plays Friday he will likely center the third or fourth line.

