Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Recalled from AHL
The Islanders called up Gionta from Bridgeport of the AHL on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Some are wondering why the Islanders made this move. Is there an injury that the team hasn't made public yet? Will Gionta step in for one of several struggling forwards? We should find out more during practice Thursday. If Gionta plays Friday he will likely center the third or fourth line.
More News
-
Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Signs minor league deal•
-
Islanders' Stephen Gionta: May have broken foot•
-
Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Leaves game with lower body injury•
-
Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Will be in lineup against Rangers•
-
Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Leaves practice early•
-
Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Inks professional tryout•