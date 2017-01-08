Greiss yielded just one goal on 27 shots but lost to the Coyotes 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday.

The German netminder held up his end of the bargain, keeping the second-worst scoring offense in the NHL to just one goal, but Arizona captured the victory in the shootout. Greiss has started all three games since the Islanders waived Jaroslav Halak and has posted a .950 save percentage and 1.58 GAA, but he only has one win to show for it. Greiss came into Saturday with a .925 save percentage and 2.41 GAA, yet he is just 9-5-2 this season.