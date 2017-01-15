Greiss saved 36 of 43 shots before being pulled late in the third period of Saturday's loss to Carolina.

This was the second road start in consecutive nights for Greiss, which is never a favorable fantasy spot. He had allowed two goals or fewer in each of his previous seven outings with a .948 save percentage and 1.68 GAA, so chalking this rough outing up to the challenging workload is encouraged. Greiss has been solid for New York and fantasy owners the past two seasons, and he's a middling No. 2 goalie for your virtual club now that he's receiving the bulk of starts for the Islanders.