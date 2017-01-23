Greiss made 44 saves, but he allowed three goals, including the game-winner in overtime of a 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

The Islanders were unable to continue their mini two-game winning streak under interim coach Doug Weight. Greiss followed up his back-to-back shutouts with another stellar performance Sunday, but the team didn't produce enough offense. Since allowing seven goals versus Carolina on Jan. 14, Greiss has a 0.98 GAA and .971 save percentage over three starts. Look for him to continue to be the Islanders' go-to goaltender.