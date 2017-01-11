Greiss will draw the home start in goal against the Panthers on Wednesday evening.

Greiss has made all three starts for the Islanders since the team waived net hog Jaroslav Halak, fashioning a remarkable 1.58 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span, but losing his last pair of decisions in the overtime frame. He'll look to thwart a Panthers team that ranks fourth in the league by averaging 32 shots per game, albeit one that only scores 2.26 goals per contest.