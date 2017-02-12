Greiss got no help in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. He made 21 saves.

Greiss has been impressive when in the Isles' net this season, rolling up an 18-9-3 record. And he went into action Saturday with a 2.39 GAA and .923 save percentage. Greiss has gone 6-2-1 since Doug Weight took over behind the bench and should continue to be a strong fantasy play until season's end.