Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets no help in loss
Greiss got no help in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. He made 21 saves.
Greiss has been impressive when in the Isles' net this season, rolling up an 18-9-3 record. And he went into action Saturday with a 2.39 GAA and .923 save percentage. Greiss has gone 6-2-1 since Doug Weight took over behind the bench and should continue to be a strong fantasy play until season's end.
