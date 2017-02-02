Greiss will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Red Wings, Newsday's Arthur Staple reports.

Greiss has been red-hot of late, compiling a 5-0-1 record while maintaining a superb 1.32 GAA and .955 save percentage over his last six appearances. The German netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Red Wings team that has lost five consecutive games.