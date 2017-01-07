Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Saturday
Greiss will tend the twine against the Coyotes on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Greiss has started four of the Isles' last six contests and has been stellar in those outings. The netminder went 3-0-1 over that stretch with a 1.72 GAA, which could be why the organization felt comfortable waiving Jaroslav Halak and reassigning him to the minors. The Yotes are second to last in the league in goals per game at 2.08, which bodes well for Greiss securing victory No. 10 of the year.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows one goal in defeat•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes 37 saves in overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start in net Friday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins fifth game in last six starts•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will make last start before holiday break•