Greiss will tend the twine against the Coyotes on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Greiss has started four of the Isles' last six contests and has been stellar in those outings. The netminder went 3-0-1 over that stretch with a 1.72 GAA, which could be why the organization felt comfortable waiving Jaroslav Halak and reassigning him to the minors. The Yotes are second to last in the league in goals per game at 2.08, which bodes well for Greiss securing victory No. 10 of the year.