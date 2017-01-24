Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Greiss will be in-between the pipes Tuesday against Columbus, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Greiss has been phenomenal since being given the keys to the Islanders' net at the turn of the new year. In the nine games he's played since then, Greiss is 4-2-3 with a 2.09 GAA and a .936 save percentage. Greiss has done well at home in recent games, but on Tuesday he'll run into the impressive Columbus Blue Jackets, who are third in the league in scoring (3.33 goals per game).
