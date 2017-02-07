Greiss saved just 27 of 32 shots during Monday's overtime win against Toronto.

While it wasn't Greiss' best outing, this was a high-event game and both teams weren't at their best defensively. Leaving with the win saved an otherwise underwhelming performance. Monday's showing hasn't been the norm, though. Greiss has posted a solid 16-8-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.44 GAA this year, and he checks out as a fringe No. 1 goalie for your virtual club.