Greiss will command the crease Thursday as the home starter versus Dallas.

Make that eight consecutive starts for Greiss -- who has fashioned a respectable 2.27 GAA and .930 save mark over that span, and even includes a seven-goal implosion when he was stuck in the vortex of Carolina's Hurricane last Saturday. Next up is a Stars team that ranked 10th in the league by means of averaging 2.61 goals per game on the road.

