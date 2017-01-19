Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Home clash with Stars on tap
Greiss will command the crease Thursday as the home starter versus Dallas.
Make that eight consecutive starts for Greiss -- who has fashioned a respectable 2.27 GAA and .930 save mark over that span, and even includes a seven-goal implosion when he was stuck in the vortex of Carolina's Hurricane last Saturday. Next up is a Stars team that ranked 10th in the league by means of averaging 2.61 goals per game on the road.
