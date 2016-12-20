Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Tuesday
Greiss will defend the net Tuesday against the Bruins, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The German's start frequency has waned recently, as he's made just one in the Isles' last five contests. He surrendered five to Chicago in his most recent outing, but Greiss will look to post a better effort Monday against a Boston club averaging just 2.38 goals per game at home this season.
