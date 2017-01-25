Greiss thwarted 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 win over the visiting Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

After coming away the loser in a dazzling 44-save showing his last time out against Philly, justice was served in this one. Greiss has now emerged victorious in three of his last four games and has appeared in 9 of the last 10 for the Isles. The German netminder is the clear No. 1 in Brooklyn these days with Jaroslav Halak in the minors, and as such, makes for a decent option between the pipes given his ratios (.927 save percentage, 2.31 GAA) and frequent usage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola