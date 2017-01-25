Greiss thwarted 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 win over the visiting Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

After coming away the loser in a dazzling 44-save showing his last time out against Philly, justice was served in this one. Greiss has now emerged victorious in three of his last four games and has appeared in 9 of the last 10 for the Isles. The German netminder is the clear No. 1 in Brooklyn these days with Jaroslav Halak in the minors, and as such, makes for a decent option between the pipes given his ratios (.927 save percentage, 2.31 GAA) and frequent usage.