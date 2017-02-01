Greiss held the Capitals to two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory.

He actually gave up exactly as many goals as opposing minder Philip Grubauer, but timing is everything -- Alex Ovechkin didn't score Washington's second goal until the final minute, when the Isles had already taken a 3-1 lead on an empty-netter. Aside from a seven-goal disaster against the 'Canes on Jan. 14, Greiss has been absolutely dynamic as the starter in Brooklyn -- even including that game, he's 9-2-3 with a .940 save percentage over his last 14 contests.