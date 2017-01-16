Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes 32 saves to blank Bruins
Greiss saved all 32 shots he faced during Monday's win over Boston.
After a seven-goal drubbing from Carolina on Saturday, this was exactly what fantasy owners -- and the Islanders -- were looking for from Greiss. Saturday's rough outing aside, he has posted a high-end .931 save percentage through 20 games and emerged as a solid fantasy option. While there could be plenty of peaks and valleys behind the basement-dwelling Islanders, Greiss is worth starting in the majority of matchups in seasonal leagues.
