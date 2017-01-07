Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes 37 saves in overtime loss
Greiss saved 37 of 39 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Colorado.
Through his past four starts, Greiss is 3-0-1 with a .954 save percentage and 1.72 GAA, and his .925 save percentage over his past 57 games dating back to last season is an impressive mark. Griess will have an opportunity to take over the crease, and his fantasy value is on the rise.
