Greiss allowed five goals on only 24 shots during Friday's loss to Detroit.

After going 5-1 with a .955 save percentage and 1.32 GAA over his previous six games, this was a disappointing outing from Greiss, and especially in daily contests. He's the clear No. 1 goalie for the Islanders and has posted a rock-solid .925 save percentage and 2.36 GAA over the past two seasons, so don't overreact to Friday's poor showing. Greiss is a solid fantasy option.