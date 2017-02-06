Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Named Monday's starter
Greiss will start in goal Monday against the Maple Leafs, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Greiss' last outing between the pipes left much to be desired, but he's been a solid presence in the crease overall this season for the Islanders. After a night off in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday, he will return to the cage. Greiss should serve as the team's workhorse in the second half, but face a Toronto team notching three goals per game on the road this season.
