Greiss will start in goal Monday against the Maple Leafs, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Greiss' last outing between the pipes left much to be desired, but he's been a solid presence in the crease overall this season for the Islanders. After a night off in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday, he will return to the cage. Greiss should serve as the team's workhorse in the second half, but face a Toronto team notching three goals per game on the road this season.