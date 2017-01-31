Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Named Tuesday's starter
Greiss has been tipped to start Tuesday's contest with the Capitals.
Since Dec. 20, Greiss has arguably been the best goaltender in the NHL, posting an 8-2-3 record with a 1.91 GAA and .941 save percentage. The German netminder has been particularly dominant at home during this span, going 4-1-1 with a 1.49 GAA and stopped almost 95% of the shots he faced, which bodes well for Tuesday's matchup in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Re-ups for three more years•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Rolls into break with win over Habs•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Knocks off Blue Jackets•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Continues hot streak despite loss•