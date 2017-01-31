Greiss has been tipped to start Tuesday's contest with the Capitals.

Since Dec. 20, Greiss has arguably been the best goaltender in the NHL, posting an 8-2-3 record with a 1.91 GAA and .941 save percentage. The German netminder has been particularly dominant at home during this span, going 4-1-1 with a 1.49 GAA and stopped almost 95% of the shots he faced, which bodes well for Tuesday's matchup in Brooklyn.