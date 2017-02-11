Greiss is the confirmed road starter facing the Senators on Saturday afternoon.

Greiss has emerged victorious in six of eight games since the Islanders canned head coach Jack Capuano and replaced him with assistant general manager Doug Weight. He'll be stopping pucks from an Ottawa team that ranks no better than 18th in goals per game (2.62), shots on goal (29.3), and power-play percentage (16.9), though the Senators could be revved up by the return of goalie Craig Anderson, who is making his first start since Dec. 5; he'd been at home with his wife as she went through cancer treatment.