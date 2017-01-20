Greiss stopped all 23 shots and even collected an assist on Calvin de Haan's empty-netter in Thursday's 3-0 win over Dallas.

It's a rare fantasy league that rewards goalies for getting on the scoresheet, but if you happen to own Greiss in such a format, you're surely a happy camper after this one. That's especially the case after Greiss shut out the Bruins in his last start. He's quietly been one of the best goalies in the league over his last 10 games, posting a 6-2-2 record with a 1.89 GAA and .942 save percentage despite facing an average of 33 shots per contest.