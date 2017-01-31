Greiss signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the Islanders on Monday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Once Jaroslav Halak was waived and demoted to the AHL earlier this season, the writing was on the wall that Greiss would be the goalie of the future in Brooklyn. The German netminder's ratios this year (.928 save percentage, 2.25 GAA) are the best of his career, and -- if he can pick up 10 more wins down the stretch -- he'll eclipse last year's 23-win output. Most recently, Greiss has dazzled with a 4-0-1 record, .955 save percentage and eye-popping 1.02 GAA over his last five starts, so it appears the Isles are trending in the right direction coming out of the All-Star break.