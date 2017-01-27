Greiss rejected 21 of 22 shots by the Canadiens in Thursday's 3-1 victory.

That makes four wins in the German's last five starts, a stretch in which he's given up just six goals on 147 shots, good for a .959 save percentage. Greiss has had a couple blowups -- including a seven-goal disaster in Carolina immediately preceding this hot streak -- but on the whole, he's been about as good as we've ever seen him in his career. It wasn't just Jaroslav Halak's struggles that caused Greiss to be here; he's earned the No. 1 role and he's running with it.