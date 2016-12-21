Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Saves 48 in victory over Boston
Greiss recorded a massive 48 saves on 50 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Bruins.
Greiss has only appeared in 13 games this season compared to 19 appearances for Jaroslav Halak, but the German's given up three or fewer goals in 12 of those outings. While it's come in a smaller sample, the 30-year-old has easily bettered Halak's 3.13 GAA and .907 save percentage. Tuesday could mark the changing of the guard, but at the very least, it should earn Greiss some more opportunities to seize the No. 1 role.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Yields three power-play goals in loss to Blackhawks•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins third straight with 24-save effort against Blues•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes against Blues•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Wednesday•