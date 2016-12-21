Greiss recorded a massive 48 saves on 50 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Bruins.

Greiss has only appeared in 13 games this season compared to 19 appearances for Jaroslav Halak, but the German's given up three or fewer goals in 12 of those outings. While it's come in a smaller sample, the 30-year-old has easily bettered Halak's 3.13 GAA and .907 save percentage. Tuesday could mark the changing of the guard, but at the very least, it should earn Greiss some more opportunities to seize the No. 1 role.