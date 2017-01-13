Greiss will be in goal Friday as the road starter against the Panthers on Friday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Greiss has allowed no more than two goals in his last six outings, but luck has not been on his side with three losses -- including dropping a pair of overtime decisions -- next to his name over that span. Nonetheless, he's an attractive plug in daily fantasy leagues with his confidence booming as the result of being named the clear-cut No. 1 start for New York following the waiving of Jaroslav Halak on Dec. 30. As an added bonus, you may be able to find him in the bargain bin, as the Islanders are in last place in a top-heavy Metropolitan Division.