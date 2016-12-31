Greiss will be in goal Saturday evening for a road start versus the Jets.

Greiss now has a strong grip on the starting job due to the Isles waiving net hog Jaroslav Halak on Friday -- he's been assigned to AHL Bridgeport. While Greiss has yet to record a shutout this season, it's good to know that he rarely gets blown up. The German has won four out of his last five games, and a rare hiccup against the Blackhawks on Dec. 15 marks the only time this campaign that he's yielded more than three goals in a given contest.