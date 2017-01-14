Greiss will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes.

Greiss has been on roll of late, posting a 4-1-2 record while maintaining an impressive 1.68 GAA and .948 save percentage over his last seven appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay hot in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes team that is 14-4-1 at home this season.