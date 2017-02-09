Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting Thursday in Philadelphia
Greiss will start Thursday's divisional clash in Philadelphia.
Despite picking up a win in his last start, Greiss has allowed five goals in his last two games despite facing only 56 shots in that span. That said, the Flyers' offense has been anemic over their last six contests, averaging just 1.3 goals per game; they've been shut out twice in a row heading into Thursday's action.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for overtime victory•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Named Monday's starter•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes just 19 saves in loss to Wings•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes 28 stops in win over Caps•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Named Tuesday's starter•