Greiss will start Thursday's divisional clash in Philadelphia.

Despite picking up a win in his last start, Greiss has allowed five goals in his last two games despite facing only 56 shots in that span. That said, the Flyers' offense has been anemic over their last six contests, averaging just 1.3 goals per game; they've been shut out twice in a row heading into Thursday's action.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola