Greiss made 27 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Greiss got revenge on the team that beat him Wednesday, thanks in large part to a John Tavares hat trick. He has help opponents to two or fewer goals in seven consecutive appearances, finally shoring up the New York's weakness in net. The Islanders could start to turn things around in a hurry if he stays hot considering their offense ranks 11th in the league despite their underwhelming record.