Greiss stopped 34 of 35 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday.

He went down 1-0 after giving up a first-period power-play tally, but that was all the Flyers would get past the German netminder. Of course, Greiss has been hard to beat in general lately, as he's gone 7-1-1 with a 2.09 GAA and .929 save mark in his last nine outings. He owns the Isles' net these days, although you can expect to see him take a seat for one of their back-to-back games this weekend.