Greiss saved just 22 of 24 shots during Wednesday's loss to Florida.

Greiss has now lost three consecutive games despite a solid .944 save percentage and 1.59 GAA. He's not going to continue losing nightly while posting those numbers, but the Islanders are also currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference, so he likely isn't going to pile up the wins anytime soon, either. At this stage of the game, Greiss is capable of stabilizing your save percentage and GAA, and any victory should almost be viewed as a bonus.