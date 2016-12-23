Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will make last start before holiday break
Greiss will work in goal Friday as the home starter versus the Sabres.
The Islanders will roll with the same lineup that led to a 4-2 road win over the Bruins on Tuesday. Greiss snagged a career-high 48 saves in that contest, so he should have plenty of confidence as he turns his attention to a Buffalo team ranked 28th in the league by averaging only 2.16 goals per contest.
