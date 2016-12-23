Greiss will work in goal Friday as the home starter versus the Sabres.

The Islanders will roll with the same lineup that led to a 4-2 road win over the Bruins on Tuesday. Greiss snagged a career-high 48 saves in that contest, so he should have plenty of confidence as he turns his attention to a Buffalo team ranked 28th in the league by averaging only 2.16 goals per contest.