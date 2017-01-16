Greiss will tend twine in Monday's game in Boston, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

The 30-year-old has been solid this season with a .921 save percentage and 2.54 GAA. He's been just a shade lower than that in his last six games, with a .918 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. The Bruins are second in the league in shots per game with 34, so Greiss will need to weather a storm in Monday's game.