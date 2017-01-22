Greiss will be the starting netminder in Sunday's game against the Flyers.

The 30-year-old is coming off of two straight shutouts, so it's safe to say that he's one of the hottest tenders in the league this week. Philadelphia is tied for fourth in the league in shots per game with 31.6, so to earn anther shutout, or at least come close, Greiss will need to stop an offensive onslaught.