Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start in net Friday
Greiss will tend twine in Friday's tilt with Colorado.
The 30-year-old has been red hot in his last three starts, earning a .956 save percentage and 1.67 GAA. The Avalanche are a good team to face to keep up a hot streak, as they are last in the league with 2.03 goals per game.
