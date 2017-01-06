Greiss will tend twine in Friday's tilt with Colorado.

The 30-year-old has been red hot in his last three starts, earning a .956 save percentage and 1.67 GAA. The Avalanche are a good team to face to keep up a hot streak, as they are last in the league with 2.03 goals per game.

