Greiss will once again be between the pipes for the Islanders as they go up against Montreal on Thursday, Christian Arnold of Isles Insight reports.

This is not a surprise as Greiss has been stellar in net for most of the season. He currently posts a 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage and has been one of the big reasons that the Islanders find themselves back in the playoff hunt. With Jaroslav Halak banished to the AHL, Greiss is the undisputed number one net minder for the Islanders.