Greiss stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Friday.

He did give up five goals versus the Blackhawks on Dec. 15, but other than that blemish, Greiss has won five of his last six games. During that stretch, he owns a 2.33 GAA and .929 save percentage. Those numbers are far better than what Jaroslav Halak's been offering this campaign, so Greiss should continue to see steady playing time after the break.