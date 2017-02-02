Hickey (lower body) is expected to play Friday in Detroit, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Hickey should return to his third pairing role with Scott Mayfield likely a healthy scratch. If the Islanders don't feel that Hickey is ready to play back to back games there is always a chance they hold him out until Saturday when they are home versus Carolina.

