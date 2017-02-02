Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Expected to return Friday
Hickey (lower body) is expected to play Friday in Detroit, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Hickey should return to his third pairing role with Scott Mayfield likely a healthy scratch. If the Islanders don't feel that Hickey is ready to play back to back games there is always a chance they hold him out until Saturday when they are home versus Carolina.
