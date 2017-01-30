Hickey (lower body) did not skate during practice Monday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Missing the first practice after the All-Star break is not a good sign for Hickey's availability Tuesday versus Washington. The originally wasn't considered to be serious when it first occurred so perhaps Hickey will return sooner rather than later but until that happens Scott Mayfield should continue to dress in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola