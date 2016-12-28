Hickey picked up two assists and two PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Capitals.

Hickey started out December on a nine-game pointless streak, but he's now earned a goal and two helpers in the past three contests. That's not to sugarcoat the 27-year-old's lack of production this year, although he wasn't expected to explode for a monster campaign. Through 34 games, the blueliner has three goals and six assists.

