Hickey (lower body) will miss Tuesday's game with Washington.

After sitting out practice Monday, the news does not come as a surprise. Hickey has played third-pairing minutes all season long, but his replacement in the lineup Scott Mayfield has still averaged around six minutes less on ice per game, meaning that these minutes must be spread over the other members of the Isles' defense corps. Look for Nick Leddy and Johnny Boychuk to become more valuable as they spend more time on the ice in Hickey's absence.