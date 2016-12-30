Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Surprises with consecutive two-assist efforts
Hickey netted a pair of assists in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
That's consecutive two-assist games for a guy who had only seven points in 33 contests before facing the Caps on Tuesday. Surprising? Yes. Likely to continue? No. Hickey sees very low ice time for a blueliner, as he hasn't cleared 20 minutes in any of the Isles' last 20 games.
