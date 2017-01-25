Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sustains minor ailment
Hickey is dealing with "a bit of a lower-body issue," per coach Doug Weight, who adds that the defenseman will be reevaluated Thursday.
That's about as vague of a prognosis as it gets, but at least the interim bench boss has hinted that it's a minor issue. Scott Mayfield is on the active roster, so we'd expect him to tag into the lineup Thursday against the Habs if Hickey isn't feeling well enough to go.
