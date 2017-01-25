Hickey is dealing with "a bit of a lower-body issue," per coach Doug Weight, who adds that the defenseman will be reevaluated Thursday.

That's about as vague of a prognosis as it gets, but at least the interim bench boss has hinted that it's a minor issue. Scott Mayfield is on the active roster, so we'd expect him to tag into the lineup Thursday against the Habs if Hickey isn't feeling well enough to go.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola